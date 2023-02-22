KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Space Telescope Uncovers Massive Galaxies Near Cosmic Dawn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – Astronomers have discovered what appear to be massive galaxies dating back to within 600 million years of the Big Bang.

The findings suggest the early universe may have had a stellar fast-track that produced these monster galaxies.

While the new James Webb Space Telescope has spotted even older galaxies during its first year of work, it’s the size and maturity of these six apparent mega-galaxies that stun scientists.

That’s because they expected to find little baby galaxies so close to the dawn of the universe, not these whoppers.

They reported their findings Wednesday.

