S&P 500 falls to lowest level in more than a year!

Dollar sign from money packs isolated on white.

Stocks sank sharply Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to its lowest level in more than a year and the Dow shedding nearly 500 points amid ongoing concerns about U.S. economic growth. The S&P 500 index is down more than 2 percent in 2018 and has fallen nearly 13 percent since setting a record high in late September.

The S&P 500 lost 54 points to close at 2,546, at 14-month low.

“Absent an extreme Christmas rally, most portfolios are going to show somewhat negative performance in 2018,” said UBS analyst Michael Crook, in a report.

 

 

