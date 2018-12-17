S&P 500 falls to lowest level in more than a year!

Stocks sank sharply Monday, with the S&P 500 falling to its lowest level in more than a year and the Dow shedding nearly 500 points amid ongoing concerns about U.S. economic growth. The S&P 500 index is down more than 2 percent in 2018 and has fallen nearly 13 percent since setting a record high in late September.

The Dow and Nasdaq each fell more than 2 percent on the day and are both in the red in 2018. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 20 percent since it finished at its last record high at the end of August. Wall Street calls a 20 percent decline a “bear market,” and it’s considered a major downturn.

The S&P 500 lost 54 points to close at 2,546, at 14-month low.

“Absent an extreme Christmas rally, most portfolios are going to show somewhat negative performance in 2018,” said UBS analyst Michael Crook, in a report.

