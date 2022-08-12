Social Distancing And Quarantine Rules Dropped

The Centers For Disease Control has issued an end to the recommendation of social distancing and quarantines for Covid 19.

It’s something that many Americans have wanted to hear for more than 2 years… no more staying 6 feet away from people and no more isolating at home alone if you think you may have Covid.

The changes come after health officials say an estimated 95 % of adult Americans have developed some level of immunity to the virus, either from getting vaccinated or having had COVID.

One of the biggest Covid rules of contention was not dropped however. The CDC continues recommending wearing masks in areas where transmission rates are high, or around people who are at a high risk of having serious consequences from Covid.

