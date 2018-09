BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: A Toy Poodle on day four of the Cruft's dog show at the NEC Arena on March 11, 2018 in Birmingham, England. The annual four-day event sees around 22,000 pedigree dogs visit the center, before the 'Best in Show' is awarded on the final day. (Photo by Richard Stabler/Getty Images)

This Dog Put On Dentures All By Herself And It’s Too Good Not To Share

Eunice told BuzzFeed, “My dad decided to take an afternoon nap and rather than put his dentures in the bathroom, he left them on a napkin on the end of the couch. While he was sleeping, Maggie must have jumped up and grabbed them.” Maggie said after her dad woke up, he found her under the living room table wearing them.

(CLICK HERE to see pictures and read full story from buzzfeed)