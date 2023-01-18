KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Shots Fired During Standoff in Southwest Bakersfield

Share
Shots Fired During Standoff in Southwest Bakersfield

A man is under arrest after reportedly exchanging gunfire with police during a domestic violence investigation in southwest Bakersfield.

Authorities say Richard Firo, 59, fired at police after officers who were talking with a woman who left the residence in the 700 block of Cibola Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.  Officers responded to calls of a possible domestic violence incident at the address.

Three BPD officers returned fire, however no one was injured. Firo allegedly barricaded himself inside the house, requiring police to evacuate surrounding houses while police negotiators and SWAT personnel began negotiating with him.

Police say Firo eventually surrendered around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a felon possessing a firearm, false imprisonment and criminal threats.

The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber
4

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road
5

Military No Longer Required To Be Vaccinated Against Covid 19