Shootings Continue Across The Country
More school shootings and an attempted mass shooting as violence continues to escalate in U.S. Cities and schools…
Three people are dead and 4 others wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Maryland manufacturing plant. The gunman was taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with state troopers.
In another incident, a suspicious person tried to force his way into an Alabama elementary school but was eventually shot when he tried to fight with officers who arrived to detain him. Police say he tried to disarm one of the officers, shooting one of them before he was taken into custody.
-Tony Lee