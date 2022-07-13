Shootings At Six 7-11’s Kill 2
In the wake of new gun legislation being proposed by President Joe Biden, more shootings took place yesterday and police believe they could be connected.
It all happened right here in California where governor Gavin Newsom is also calling for tougher gun restrictions.
Six different 7-11 stores were hit by gun blazing criminals in the early morning hours, wounding 5 people in several California cities and killing two others. Some of the stores were hit just minutes apart.
All of the cities involved were in southern California, and include Brea, La Habra, Riverside, Upland Santa Ana and Ontario. Police are saying the events could be related because they all took place at 7-11 convenience stores and in close proximity of time.
No suspects have been arrested as of this writing, but there is security camera footage showing at least partial faces. They also say the same suspect may be involved in two of the shootings.
-Tony Lee