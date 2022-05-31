      Breaking News
Help Those Affected By Tragedy in Uvalde, TX

Shooting at Bakersfield Amtrak Station

Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting at the Amtrak Station.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation at around 12:18 p.m. Monday at the train station in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue where they learned a possible victim had been transported to a hospital by private means.

The victim arrived at the hospital a short time later where he remains in critical condition.

There’s no word what prompted the shooting.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 30 18:09
Connect With Us Listen To Us On