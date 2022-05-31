Shooting at Bakersfield Amtrak Station
Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting at the Amtrak Station.
Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation at around 12:18 p.m. Monday at the train station in the 600 block of Truxtun Avenue where they learned a possible victim had been transported to a hospital by private means.
The victim arrived at the hospital a short time later where he remains in critical condition.
There’s no word what prompted the shooting.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 30 18:09