Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Bakersfield Woman
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bakersfield woman.
Juliea Judson, 46, was last seen on June 19th. She is described as a white female, 5′ 2, ” about 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She has a tattoo of a hand on her right hand and the names of her children on her inside upper arms.
There’s no word what Judson was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information regarding Judson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline (661) 322-4040.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi