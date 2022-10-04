KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Two Wasco Shootings

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine if two separate shootings in Wasco could be related.

Deputies were dispatched to Poso Drive at around 7:38 p.m. Monday for a victim of a shooting where they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.

The shooter was not identified or found.

Then at around 8:01 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a scene near 16th and F streets where they found another gunshot victim who was taken to Kern Medical.

The shooter of this incident was not identified or located.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

