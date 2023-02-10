Shafter Shooting: Suspect Caught

AlphaMedia/Bakersfield

Who says police are never around when you need them? That certainly wasn’t the case yesterday in nearby Shafter when police on patrol heard shots fired and went to investigate.

It was 9:37 in the morning in the 100 block of West Lerdo Highway where they found and detained a suspect who was trying to get away. They also found a victim of gunshots on the ground. An ambulance was called and that person was taken to a nearby hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

The investigation continues but investigators are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call Detective Fernandez at 661-746-8500.

