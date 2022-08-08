Sentencing For Men Guilty Of Hate Crime Murder

Three Georgia men previously convicted of killing a black man 2 years ago are about to be sentenced on Federal hate crimes. Ahmaud Arbery was accosted, cornered and shot to death as he jogged through a white southern neighborhood and now, the men found guilty of stalking and killing Arbery because he was Black will be sentenced to additional time for the hate crime.

Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan are already serving life terms for the killing but could be released at some point when they become eligible for parole. The hate crime designation could add years to that sentence, which they have asked to serve in a Federal prison, deemed to be safer for them than going to a state prison.

-Tony Lee