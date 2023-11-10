Self Driving Taxi Hit And Dragged Pedestrian

General Motors has issued a recall for nearly 1,000 of its Cruise robotaxis after one of them injured a pedestrian.

The incident that prompted the recall occurred October 2nd in San Francisco, where a hit-and-run driver knocked a pedestrian into the path of a self-driving Cruise vehicle. The taxi struck the woman, and then, realizing it had been involved in a collision, pulled over to the side of the road – dragging the woman 20 feet while doing so.

Now GM is recalling the vehicles to update the software, officials say. Once they’ve been updated, Cruise vehicles remain in place when something like this happens, they note.