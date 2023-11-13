Secret Service Agents Investigated After Shots Fired

Secret Service agents fired shots at three people who attempted to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington, D.C.

It happened just before midnight Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood, where the agents were assigned to protect President Biden’s granddaughter Naomi.

One agent opened fire after the suspects broke a window on the unoccupied vehicle. No one was hit and the suspects fled the scene immediately.

The Secret service said there was “no threat to any protectees” and that DC Metropolitan Police are investigating.