Search Continues For Missing Bakersfield Teenager
Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
Bakersfield police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy.
Mohib Mohammed Musleh, 15, was last seen June 15 around 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Meeks Avenue near South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Musleh is described as Middle Eastern, 5’6″ tall, about 150 pounds with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black pants and black and white Nike tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Musleh’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 20 08:04