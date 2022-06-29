Search Continues For Missing Bakersfield Teenager
Courtesy KGET
Sheriff’s officials continue their efforts to find a missing teenager.
15-year-old Keith Conner has been missing for a week.
Conner was last seen June 20 and is described as white, 6-foot-1, about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and has braces.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi