Search Continues for Local Chef
Christian Gonzales, 44, was reported missing on Wednesday, April 27 at approximately 4:00 a.m., prompting a search by local law enforcement officials and members of the community.
Gonzalez was last seen near the intersection of Monica Street and Pioneer Drive near Voorhies School in east Bakersfield. Police say Gonzales was likely leaving his home for his restaurant, The Downtown Spot, in a white 2013 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab.
Gonzalez is Hispanic, bald, 5-feet-8-inches tall, about 270 pounds with brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Gonzales’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.