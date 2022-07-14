Search Continues For Driver Who Ran Over Sleeping Woman
Bakersfield police continue the search for a man who killed a woman when he drove his pickup over her while she slept at an east Bakersfield park.
It happened at around 6:47 a.m. at Jefferson Park at 801 Bernard Street.
Officers discovered the 57-year-old transient woman dead at the park and learned that the victim was sleeping in the middle of the park when an unidentified motorist ran over her.
The suspects inside the vehicle are described as a white male driver and a white female passenger. The vehicle is described as a white mid-2000s Ford F150 crew cab pickup.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the occupants should call BPD at 661-327-7111.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi