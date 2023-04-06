School Killer Uses Hatchet, Not Gun

While people across the nation are calling for more laws against guns because of school murders where children are slaughtered, the most recent school violence didn’t involve a gun at all, perhaps showing it isn’t the tool used, but the mind of the user that should be blamed.

From California to the east coast, students walked out of class in protest against gun violence while at the same time, 4 young children are dead and 5 others were injured after being attacked by a man wielding a hatchet.

The disturbing incident happened at a preschool in Brazil yesterday morning when the attacker jumped over a wall and began slashing away at the victims, some of whom were as young as5 and 7 years old.

The suspect left the scene before police in Rio De Janeiro arrived, but turned himself in to police later. So far officials say the man has not revealed a reason for the attack.

-Tony Lee