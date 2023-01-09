School District Sues Social Media Platforms

Schools in Seattle Washington have filed a lawsuit against major social media platforms claiming they are responsible for students being depressed and have contributed to the students mental health demise.

The official papers were filed last week in the U.S. District Court claiming Google, Facebook and Tik Tok are responsible for school districts needing to spend more money on mental health professionals and resources.

Instagram, YouTube and SnapChat are also named as defendants in the suit, which blames the media for problems like cyberbullying, anxiety and even eating disorders.

S spokesperson for Google responded to the suit by saying Google has invested heavily in creating safe experiences for children by creating strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well being.

-Tony Lee