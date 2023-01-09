KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

School District Sues Social Media Platforms

Share
School District Sues Social Media Platforms

Schools in Seattle Washington have filed a lawsuit against major social media platforms claiming they are responsible for students being depressed and have contributed to the students mental health demise.

The official papers were filed last week in the U.S. District Court claiming Google, Facebook and Tik Tok are responsible for school districts needing to spend more money on mental health professionals and resources.

Instagram, YouTube and SnapChat are also named as defendants in the suit, which blames the media for problems like cyberbullying, anxiety and even eating disorders.

S spokesperson for Google responded to the suit by saying Google has invested heavily in creating safe experiences for children by creating strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well being.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

The Republic Of California
2

New Planets Found
3

Minimum Wage Hike Coming To 27 States
4

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
5

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber