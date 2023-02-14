Saudi Woman To Join Space Crew

Courtesy of Getty Images

Saudi Arabia has come a long ways in its treatment of women since it began allowing Saudi women more human rights since 2017. Now, the State run Saudi media says the Saudi government will allow its first female astronauts to blast off to the International Space Station.

Sometime in the second quarter of this year, the United States will also be apart of the space mission along with Saudi Arabian female space woman Rayyana Barnawi.

Until recently, Saudi women could only travel with a male chaperone but they still experience prejudice in marriage and the right to drive.

It remains to be seen if Barnawi will be required to wear the traditional head covering along with her space suit.

-Tony Lee