KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Satellite Falling To Earth May Hit People

Share
Satellite Falling To Earth May Hit People
Courtesy Getty Images

A 660-pound NASA satellite is expected to make a crash landing somewhere on Earth Wednesday night, the space agency reports.

The satellite, known as “Rhessi,” will return to its home planet after spending the last 21 years studying the sun, according to NASA. Officials have not revealed where they expect the spacecraft to enter Earth’s atmosphere.

That’s not to say the planet’s residents should break out hard hats. NASA officials say much of the satellite will burn up upon re-entry; and the odds of the surviving pieces hitting someone are one in 2,467.

-Topic Pulse

Trending

1

Retired Cop Busted For Running Prostitution Ring
2

School Killer Uses Hatchet, Not Gun
3

Hit-and-Run Accident Claims Life of 35-Year-Old
4

Fatal Stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield
5

Two Men Shot Dead in South Bakersfield