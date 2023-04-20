Satellite Falling To Earth May Hit People

A 660-pound NASA satellite is expected to make a crash landing somewhere on Earth Wednesday night, the space agency reports.

The satellite, known as “Rhessi,” will return to its home planet after spending the last 21 years studying the sun, according to NASA. Officials have not revealed where they expect the spacecraft to enter Earth’s atmosphere.

That’s not to say the planet’s residents should break out hard hats. NASA officials say much of the satellite will burn up upon re-entry; and the odds of the surviving pieces hitting someone are one in 2,467.

-Topic Pulse