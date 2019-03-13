Sandmann family sue CNN for $275M!

Businessman, screaming

A lawsuit worth $275 million was filed against CNN on Tuesday over the network’s alleged “vicious” attack against Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann.

The lawsuit, which was filed just after 3 p.m. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, claims that CNN has “elevated false, heinous accusations of racist conduct” against Sandmann and failed to adhere to “well-established journalistic standards and ethics.”

The 16-year-old was one of a group of students from Covington attending the anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C., while Phillips was attending the Indigenous Peoples’ March on the same day.

 

 

