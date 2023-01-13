KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel, Dies At 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Robbie Knievel, an American stunt motorcycle performer and son of thrill-seeking father Evel Knievel, has died.

Knievel’s older brother tells The Associated Press that Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer.

He was 60.

Knievel set a number of daredevil stunt records and completed a 1989 jump over fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where his father famously nearly died in a crash in 1967.

Also known as “Kaptain Robbie Knievel,” he completed a motorcycle leap over a chasm at an Indian reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park in 1999.

He’ll be buried with family members in Butte, Montana.

 

