Ridgecrest Man Struck By Lightning
A Ridgecrest man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning.
The Ridgecrest Police Department reports the incident happened at approximately 7:35 a.m. Wednesday as the man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road.
Authorities say the lightning bolt hit the top of the victim’s head, traveled through his body, and exited through his foot.
Police say the man’s dog and child were unharmed.
KGET-TV reports a bystander with a medical background administered aid to the victim until officers and medical personnel arrived on scene.
The man was transported to a local hospital.
There’s no word on his condition.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 22 15:51