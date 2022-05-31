Rexland Acres Sidewalk Project Completed
The Rexland Acres Community Sidewalk Project has reached completion in south Bakersfield.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday at Rexland Acres Park on E. Fairview Road in Bakersfield.
The project by the Kern Public Works Department adds 4.7 miles of sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety. Features include new curbs, storm drains, and higher-visibility crosswalks.
Officials say the project cost $11 million and was funded through grants and $4 million from Kern County Public Works.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 31 10:00