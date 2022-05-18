Restaurant Manager Jailed For Child Porn in Washington
Yesterday we told you the disgusting and disturbing story of a restaurant manager who urinated in milkshake mix before serving it to customers. We now know which restaurant, and who the manager is.
Investigators were originally looking for evidence that Stephen Sharp, the night manager of an Arby’s restaurant in Vancouver Washington, had downloaded child pornography on his work computer, and possible his home devices. They found more images of children engaging in sexually compromised situations on his cell phone, and also, they found he had videotaped himself as he urinated into the Arby’s milkshake mix before serving 30 to 40 milkshakes to customers.
Police are now looking for anyone who may have bought the contaminated drinks on October 30th or 31.
Meanwhile Sharp has confessed to the food contamination and porn charges, and remains in jail under a $40 thousand dollar bail pending trial.
-Tony Lee