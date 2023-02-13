Research Shows Aging Can Be Slowed Down

Grilled Pork Chops

Do you want to live longer? Researchers say try eating a lower calorie diet because cutting calories can retard the aging process.

Research shows if you cut calories, it can slow the aging process in healthy adults according to a study published in the latest issue of “Nature Aging”. And of course, they also add not only diet, but lifestyle and behaviors can also influence your biological process.

It’s the result of a two year study conducted by the National Institute on Aging. Researchers initially wanted study participants to cut their caloric intake by 25%, but they actually only reduced it by 12%. But still, a significant change was noted, but they say that was more than enough to get positive results. They say it slowed the process of aging by two to three percent.

-Tony Lee