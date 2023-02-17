KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Republicans To Adopt Loyalty Pledge For Debate Participants

NEW YORK (AP) – Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee.

That’s according to proposal set to be adopted by the Republican National Committee next week.

The proposal sets up a potential clash with former President Donald Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent bid if he does not win the GOP nomination.

Republican leaders have few, if any, tools to control the former president.

But party officials are hopeful that a loyalty pledge, while ultimately unenforceable, would create some shared commitment to unity as the presidential primary season takes off.

A spokesman would not say whether Trump will sign the pledge.

