Republicans demand Democrats have whistleblower give public testimony
Republicans Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and Michael McCaul wrote a letter on Wednesday to Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, demanding to hear from the whistleblower, an employee in the intelligence community whose identity remains unknown.
“As the so-called impeachment inquiry gathers information that contradicts the employee’s allegations, we ask that you arrange for the committees to receive public testimony from the employee and all individuals he or she relied upon in formulating the complaint,” the lawmakers wrote. As members of the minority, House Republicans do not have the authority to call witnesses themselves, unless given the power to do so by the Democratic majority.
The whistleblower’s August 12 complaint about President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky kicked off a series of events that led Democrats to open the impeachment inquiry in September. The individual cited conversations with a number of White House officials who expressed concerns about the call.