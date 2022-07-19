Report Sites Several Problems In Uvalde Shooting
A report on the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting shows the ineptitude of law enforcement responding to the school shooting that killed 21 people went much farther than the local police.
19 children and 2 adults were killed by a lone gunman on May 24th and a report released yesterday says not only did local police goof by waiting too long before trying to stop the killer, but U.S. Border patrol officers who responded also made mistakes.
Also cited were the Department of Public Safety officers who were heavily armed and on the scene, and the family of the shooter who missed very obvious signs early on that could have alerted them to problems.
Even the school district was found partially at fault for deviating from its own active shooter plan.
-Tony Lee