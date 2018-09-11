Remembering 9/11: Rare Footage

On the morning of September 11, 2001, CBS News photojournalist Mark LaGanga’s cell phone and home landline rang simultaneously. An editor on the CBS News national desk was calling and directed LaGanga to drive to downtown Manhattan to shoot what, at that time, was thought to be a small plane crash at the World Trade Center.

Only 29 minutes passed between the two World Trade Center towers falling. Photojournalist Mark LaGanga captured the eerie scene up close. LaGanga, now a 60 Minutes cameraman, tried to make sense of the nightmare unfolding in front of him as he raced down Manhattan’s West Side Highway. Then he turned on his camera.

