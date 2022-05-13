Record Number of Graduates at Bakersfield College Ceremony
Photo Courtesy KGET.com
Bakersfield’ College’s 108th commencement ceremony Thursday evening was the largest in school history.
A record number of graduates walked the stage, and it was the first graduation ceremony to be held at the newly-renovated BC Stadium.
There were 3,385 eligible graduates from 2022 and 7,817 from the two previous years.
BC cancelled ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials estimate between 12,000 and 15,000 people attended the ceremony.
-Jeff Lemucchi