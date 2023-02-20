KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Record 6,542 Guns Intercepted At US Airport Security In 2022

ATLANTA (AP) – Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country.

The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542.

The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what’s going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.”

Experts don’t think it’s an epidemic of would-be hijackers.

Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them.

But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint.

The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.

 

