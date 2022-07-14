Rape And Abortion For 10 year Old Is Real Afterall
The ‘on again, off again’ story about a 10 year old Ohio child who was raped, impregnated, and forced to travel out of state for an abortion is back on.
First it was thought to be a valid story that shocked the nation… then it was thought to be a hoax when inquiring journalists found too many unanswered questions…. Now, after police arrested a 27 year old man and charged him with the crime, the story once again seems to be true.
Gerson Fuentes is in jail under a 2 million dollar bail after confessing to the crime.
Police in Columbus Ohio first became aware of the crime last month when Franklin County Children Services received a call saying the child had already had the abortion in Indiana on June 30th.
A DNA sample was taken from the victim and will be compared to the suspect’s DNA. If there is a match, along with the confession by Fuentes, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
-Tony Lee