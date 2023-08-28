KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Race Car Rolls And Burns At Daytona

Share

Ryan Preece is lucky to be alive after a scary crash during Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

With six laps to go, Preece’s No. 41 Ford was nudged by Stewart-Haas teammate Chase Briscoe and went flying through the air, flipping at least ten times before landing in a fiery wreck.

Preece was able to climb out of the vehicle and was taken away by ambulance.  

He later tweeted “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough.”

Chris Buescher would go on to win the race after it restarted with two laps remaining.

Trending

1

Kern County Sex Sting Nets 21 Arrests
2

Teen Dies Trying To Swim Across River
3

More Found Dead In Maui As Storm Slices Through California
4

Kern County Wildfires And Ranching May Cause Dementia
5

Unemployment Continues Downward Slide