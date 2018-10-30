DAILY POLL: How do you feel about negative campaign ads? The voting location for political polling place. A sign pointing to the location building for casting vote ballot in United States How do you feel about negative campaign ads? Like them Hate them View Results Loading ... SHARE RELATED CONTENT Daily Poll: (VOTE) Who will have the biggest turn out this Mid-Term Election, Republicans or Democrats? Daily Poll: (NFL) Which team will win the “Toilet Bowl” game tonight between the Raiders and 49ers? DAILY POLL: Do you plan on voting “FOR or AGAINST” Tax Increases in Kern County? Question of the day: How do you feel about negative campaign ads?