Public Service Announcement

United Way celebrates

Read Across America with Kern County Schools

Bakersfield, CA – March 1, 2023 – United Way of Kern County (UWKC) will join millions of their peers across the country to celebrate Read Across America Day. Read Across America is an annual event that brings awareness and promotes the importance of literacy. It challenges and calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on the birthday of the beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go” Dr. Seuss.

To date, United Way of Kern County has distributed over 30,000 books to the Kern County Community and the number continues to grow. UWKC understands the foundation for the ability to read, begins at birth or even before. Listening to and interacting with parents/caregivers are the first steps to success. The steps continue through preschool and up to the third grade. It is at this time that children make the important transition from “learning to read” to reading to learn.”

“As the Education Manager, my goal is to grow literacy in our community. Through our amazing partnerships, we have increased our ability to distribute books, making it possible to impact thousands of children’s lives within Kern County. I would like to thank all our partners and sponsors who have made this possible.” stated Education Manager, Andrea Flores.

WHAT: Each year, to honor the good doctor and celebrate the fun and value of reading, UWKC partners with Kern County-based schools and provide guest readers in their classrooms.

WHEN: Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 – 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM

WHERE: Edison Preschool, 1036 Vineland Road, Bakersfield CA, 93306

ABOUT UNITED WAY OF KERN COUNTY:

United Way of Kern County leads a movement to uplift our communities through education, health, and economic resilience. We deliver programs and services to enhance the lives of residents we serve within the counties of Kern, Inyo, Mono, and northern San Bernadino. We bring donors, volunteers, advocates, and other stakeholders together to build powerful and sustainable coalitions and partnerships. In Childhood Literacy and Development, our focus is on building parents’ capacity to play the role of their child’s first teacher, making books available in the home, encouraging use of the public library, and developing a love of reading. For more information, visit www.uwkern.org.

