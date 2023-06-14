KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set

Share
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.”

They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver.

They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution’s case is weak and they’re resorting to character assassination claims.

Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.

 

Trending

1

Arkansas River Has Rapids Like The Kern
2

Naked Couple Eat And Drink At Busy Pub
3

USPS Tries To Avoid Dog Bites
4

Airlines Expect $10B This Year
5

Summer Vibes & Saving Lives T-Shirt Giveaway