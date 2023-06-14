PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are accusing the weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer of drinking and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the filming of “Rust.”

They say she was likely hungover when she loaded a live bullet into the revolver.

They leveled the accusations Friday in response to a motion filed last month by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys that seeks to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney said Tuesday that the prosecution’s case is weak and they’re resorting to character assassination claims.

Prosecutors also said in the filing that they expect to decide within the next 60 days whether to recharge Baldwin.