Prosecutors File Charges In Set Shooting By Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Santa Fe district attorney has filed involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that her office filed the charges Tuesday.

She previously had said the charges would be forthcoming.

Halyna Hutchins died shortly after being wounded during rehearsals at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe in October 2021.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at her when the gun went off. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set, also is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

