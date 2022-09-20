KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Probation Search Nets Guns, Cash and Drugs

Kern County Probation Officers confiscated guns, money and drugs in an arrest after a probation search turned up the illegal items. The officers were conducting a post release check in the 3600 block of Dana Street, the residence of 24 year old Jose Vierra who was on active probation.

They found 34 grams of Cocaine, a quarter pound of meth, 40 fentanyl pills, a large sum of cash and a loaded pistol with extra ammunition.

Vierra was taken back to jail on a probation violation in addition to the new drug and weapons charges. He was also charged with resisting arrest.

-Tony Lee

