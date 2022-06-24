Probation arrest nets Gun And Drugs
Kern County Probation officers seized a gun, drugs and ammunition from a person whom they say was not legally allowed to have them. The latest arrest by the Kern County Probation Department seems to bear out what some people have said about gun law not having any effect on criminals.
Officers were conducting a search of the home of a youth on active probation for past crimes, when they found not only methamphetamines, but a 9mm pistol with ammunition.
It happened in the 2100 block of Brundage Lane where the suspect lived.
The Probation unit making the arrest was part of the Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Re-Entry Supervision program, but information released did not say what the youth’s previous crime was, nor if he was validated as being a member of a street gang.
-Tony Lee