Printed Homes Now A ‘Thing’.

Printers have come a long way since the first dot matrix printers appeared in homes and businesses back in 1968. Then came thermal printers and laser printers, followed by the inkjet and the 3D printer.

There are now printers that are being used to print an actual house, using concrete instead of ink. The process is being lauded as the latest innovation in home building technology and can cut the cost and time it takes to construct a dwelling.

Building a home is a process that usually takes 3 to 6 months but can now be done with a huge industrial printer in two months. It’s also said to be more environmentally friendly.

3D-printed homes have already been turning up all over the world. A single-family home has been built in Borneo, Malaysia; an entire community of 100 3D-printed homes has sprung up in Georgetown, Texas; and a Phoenix company is selling the next-gen homes for less than $300,000 each

-Tony Lee