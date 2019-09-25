President Trump to UN: ‘I will never fail to defend America’s interests’
“If you want freedom, take pride in your country. If you want democracy, hold on to your sovereignty. And if you want peace, love your nation. Wise leaders put the good of their own people and their own country first,” Trump said. “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.”
Squinting as he read from a teleprompter, the president, who delivered his address in a notably subdued tone said the U.S. desires “peace, cooperation and mutual gain with all.” Then added, “we will never fail to defend America’s interests.”
His speech also highlighted his administration’s social causes, like their work with women’s global development and anti-abortion. But he also called on countries to “stop criminalizing homosexuality.” The president, who has attacked social media companies for what he perceives as an anti-conservative bias, gave a warning to social media platforms from the stage.
“We must be skeptical about those who want conformity and control. We see alarming sides and new challenges to liberty. A small number of platforms are acquiring immense power, over what we can see and over what we are allowed to say. A permanent political class is overly disdainful,” Trump said. “In the United States, my administration has made clear to social media companies that we will uphold the right of free speech.”