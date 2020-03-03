President Trump donates his $100G salary for coronavirus relief
Close up photo of a pen and blank dollar check. Shallow focus
President Trump has directed his quarterly salary be used by the Department of Health and Human Services in the effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said Tuesday.
The president has pledged his quarterly salary away to various government agencies. Last quarter, he donated the $100,000 to fight the opioid crisis and before that, to Homeland Security, Transportation and Veterans Affairs.
The Department of Health and Human Services has already tapped into an emergency infectious disease response fund and has been attempting to transfer more than $130 million from other HHS accounts.
