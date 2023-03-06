KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

President Biden To Buck Tradition And Unveil Budget In Pennsylvania

Share
President Biden To Buck Tradition And Unveil Budget In Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has decided to set aside the usual big White House budget unveiling to showcase his new fiscal year plans this week in Pennsylvania.

Not coincidentally, that’s a must-win state in the 2024 election.

His trip to Philadelphia on Thursday is a sign that the president’s budget proposal will be a form of political messaging, not just an outline of the government’s finances.

President Biden hinted in a Monday speech that tax increases on the wealthy will be at the core of his budget plan, saying he will be proposing a tax that targets billionaires.

Trending

1

Eating Poppy Seeds Can Mimic Drug Usage
2

More People Try Boarding Planes With Guns
3

Wreaths Across America Exhibit Arrives
4

Man Tries To Immolate Girlfriend, Burns 2 Home And Himself Instead
5

German Ice Cream Lovers Bugged By New Flavor