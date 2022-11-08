KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

Share
Powerball Announces Delay To Record-Breaking $1.9B Drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking $1.9 billion drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.” Powerball said in a statement that it “has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors.” No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

Trending

1

Three in custody after armed robberies of two local smoke shops.....
2

Motorcyclist Burned When Police Taser Ignites Gasoline
3

Popular Cleaner Recalled For Containing Bacteria
4

Arizona Sex Sting Nets 16
5

Former Basketball Coach Found Guilty of Sex Crimes