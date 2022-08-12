Post Office Hikes Prices For Christmas

Santa Claus with huge bag of presents

I will cost you more to send Christmas cards and packages this holiday season. That’s because the U.S. Postal service has raised its prices between October 2nd and January 22nd, prompting many people to consider other means of conveying sentiments to loved ones.

The Postal Service says the increase does not include international mail, but it does cover priority mail, first class package service and other parcel services.

This marks the 3rd year in a row of Christmas hikes for the post office.

-Tony Lee