Portion of Highway 58 Closed After Fatal Shooting
A portion of Highway 58 in east Bakersfield was closed following a deadly shooting Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a collision in the center divider.
California Highway Patrol officers found the driver of a vehicle who had been shot. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details concerning the shooting are sketchy, but authorities say a compact car, possibly possibly silver or tan, fled the scene following the shooting and exited the highway on MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The highway was reopened at approximately 2:00 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600. The number to call anonymously is 661-396-3666.
-Jeff Lemucchi