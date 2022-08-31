Police Warn About Freeway Scam

The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to beware of a freeway scam going on in Kern County. It involves someone flagging down cars and telling a sad story about being on vacation with their family when car problems stranded them. Of course they will say they need money to get on the road again, but eventually promise to mail the money back to your bank account… all they need, is your PIN.

NewsFirst spoke to a victim yesterday who reported losing 6 thousand dollars when she bought into the scam, turned over her PIN, and then saw her savings suddenly siphoned off. The crooks will usually be in vehicles bearing out of state license plates, and offer to sell jewelry to get gas money.

CHP says don;t fall for the scam, and call the California Highway Patrol if you run into it.

-Tony Lee